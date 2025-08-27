Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India, Singapore can set global benchmarks in arbitration: MoS Meghwal

India, Singapore can set global benchmarks in arbitration: MoS Meghwal

The minister arrived in Singapore on Wednesday with a delegation of top legal experts, including ICA President N G Khaitan, and ICA Director General Arun Chawla

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

By working together, India and Singapore, two dynamic democracies with rapidly growing economies, can set global benchmarks in fair, transparent, and efficient dispute resolution: Meghwal | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Singapore can set global benchmarks in fair, transparent and efficient dispute resolution, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said here on Wednesday.

Addressing an Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) Symposium cum Roundtable, Meghwal said, The significant reforms in India's arbitration laws and the establishment of the India International Arbitration Centre mark a decisive step towards creating a world-class dispute resolution framework.

These initiatives ensure that arbitration in India is faster, more efficient, and more trustworthy, he told some 150 delegates at the symposium on Bridging Markets, Resolving Disputes via ADR in the India-Singapore Corridor.

 

By working together, India and Singapore, two dynamic democracies with rapidly growing economies, can set global benchmarks in fair, transparent, and efficient dispute resolution, reinforcing our shared commitment to prosperity, stability and sustainable development, he said.

This progress strengthens contract enforcement and builds greater confidence among both domestic and international investors, Meghwal, who is in Singapore on a three-day visit, said.

Also Read

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

PM Modi brought Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to ensure justice: Meghwal

ONGC, ONGC logo

ONGC chief urges timely arbitration as Meghwal backs institutional model

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Law minister backs institutional arbitration as part of Indian culture

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

CCPA to decide on Oppn's demand for special session of Parliament: Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Manipur peace process progressing, more efforts needed: Arjun Ram Meghwal

The symposium represents a timely and strategic opportunity to deepen India-Singapore legal and economic cooperation, said the ICA.

Collaboration between the two nations in the field of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) is not only mutually beneficial but also pivotal to advancing Asia's voice in the global legal and economic discourse, said the ICA.

The minister arrived in Singapore on Wednesday with a delegation of top legal experts, including ICA President N G Khaitan, and ICA Director General Arun Chawla.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Armed forces must be prepared for longer conflicts, says Rajnath Singh

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

LIVE news updates: Death toll in Vaishno Devi landslide rises to 32

Yamuna

Yamuna stays above warning mark in Delhi, may cross danger mark today

Nikki Bhati

Greater Noida dowry death: Inflammable liquid, new videos open fresh angles

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

2 dead, 9 injured as part of building collapses in Maharashtra's Palghar

Topics : Arjun Ram Meghwal Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Singapore-India Singapore Indian Judiciary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesIndore Meat Sale BanGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon