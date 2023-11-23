Sensex (0.09%)
Trains temporarily cancelled, diverted due to traffic: Northern Railways

As per Northern Railways, Balamau - Lucknow Special, Lucknow-Sahajahanpur Special andSahajahanpur-Lucknow Special has been cancelled

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Several trains have been either temporarily cancelled or diverted on Thursday morning due to the traffic block in connection with the launch of the protection plate on the Lucknow-Alamnagar section, a Northern Railways official said in a release.
"It is notified for the information of the general public that due to traffic and power block in connection with Launching of protection plate on Lucknow-Alamnagar section, the following trains shall remain temporarily cancelled/ diverted /regulated/rescheduled as under," the release said.
As per Northern Railways, Balamau - Lucknow Special, Lucknow-Sahajahanpur Special andSahajahanpur-Lucknow Special has been cancelled.
It said that the Ganga Sutlej Express, Amritsar - Howrah Mail, Archana Express, Bathinda - Varanasi Special and Jaynagar - Anand Vihar Terminal Special will be diverted.
The release further stated that the Lucknow Junction - Meerut City Rajya Rani Express would be rescheduled by 60 minutes.
As per the official, the Kolkata - Jammu Tawi Express will be controlled for 180 minutes en route over Lucknow division, while the Meerut City-Lucknow Jn Rajya Rani Express will be regulated by 45 minutes en route over Moradabad division.
Similarly, Lohit Express will be regulated by 30 minutes en-route over Moradabad division and Tatanagar - Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express will be regulated by 20 minutes en-route over Lucknow division.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways Trains Indian Railways

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

