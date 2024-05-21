Travelling to and from Bengaluru airport gets costlier with new entry fee

The cost of travel to and from Kempegowda International Airport is expected to rise as Bengaluru International Airport Limited (Bial) has imposed an entry fee for both private and commercial vehicles starting from May 20.

According to a source from Bial, charges for staying and overstaying apply to vehicles using the arrival pick-up lanes at Terminals 1 and 2. Yellow board vehicles, which include cabs and other commercial vehicles, are subject to an entry fee of Rs 150 for up to seven minutes. After seven minutes, the fee increases to Rs 300. Whiteboard vehicles, designated for private use, must pay Rs 150 for durations exceeding seven minutes up to 14 minutes, according to a report in Moneycontrol.

An entry fee of Rs 600 applies to buses, whereas tempo travellers are required to pay Rs 300. Both buses and tempo travellers are permitted to enter through lane three at Terminal 1.

On Sunday, chaos erupted at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) due to the abrupt implementation of entry fees without prior notice.

The report quoted a source as saying, "The introduction of the pay and use zone at the KIA arrival zones will facilitate traffic flow, while enhanced security measures will prevent issues like haphazard parking and unattended vehicles in Terminal 1 and 2 arrival zones."

A source from Bial, as quoted by the report, said the newly introduced fees will apply to vehicles accessing the airport's arrival zones but will not impact app-based aggregators such as Ola and Uber, which operate within designated zones. Likewise, Meru Cabs, Mega Cabs, and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) airport taxis are exempt from these fees as they already pay separate charges to Bial.

"Unattended vehicles and vehicles staying beyond 15 minutes will be towed to the nearest police station at the owner's cost," reads the board installed at Bengaluru airport.

Unesco awards Kempegowda T2

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru garnered prestigious honours at Unesco's 2023 Prix Versailles. Recognised as one of the "World's most beautiful airports", Terminal 2 (T2) was awarded the "World special prize for interior design 2023".

Chaired by acclaimed fashion designer Elie Saab, the Prix Versailles 2023 global jury unveiled the latest architectural projects, with Bengaluru airport standing as the only Indian recipient of this esteemed recognition.

Following the recognition, Hari Marar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Bengaluru International Airport Ltd, said, "The nomination of Terminal 2 for the 2023 Prix Versailles Award is a moment of immense pride, and we are pleased to see the terminal receiving the recognition it deserves. T2, with its unique blend of art and technology, serves as a distinctive gateway, leaving a lasting impression on global travellers and offering a glimpse of the rich offerings of our state and country."