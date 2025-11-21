Friday, November 21, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tremors felt across Bengal, NE as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

Tremors felt across Bengal, NE as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

Several people in Kolkata and other districts were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure

Earthquake

The quake struck 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in the neighbouring country at 10.08 am, and at a depth of 10 km (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tremors were felt across West Bengal and parts of the northeast on Friday morning, as an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Bangladesh's Narsingdi, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake struck 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in the neighbouring country at 10.08 am, and at a depth of 10 km, it said.

Several people in West Bengal and the northeast, including Kolkata and Assam's Guwahati, were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake earthquakes Bangladesh West Bengal

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

