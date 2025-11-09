Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Andaman Sea; epicentre in high-risk zone

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Andaman Sea; epicentre in high-risk zone

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman Sea at 12:06 pm on Sunday at a depth of 90 km

Earthquake

The earthquake occured at 12.06 pm with a depth of 90 km. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea on Sunday afternoon, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS) data.
 
The tremor occurred at 12:06 pm with a depth of 90 km. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available.
 
The Andaman region frequently experiences moderate to strong earthquakes due to its location along active tectonic boundaries.
 

Why an earthquake occurs?

 
An earthquake occurs when stress builds up along faults in the Earth’s crust due to the slow movement of tectonic plates. When this stress exceeds the rocks’ strength, they fracture or slip, releasing energy as seismic waves.
 
 
These waves cause the shaking felt on the surface. The focus is the point inside the Earth where the rupture begins, while the epicentre lies directly above it on the surface.

Also Read

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 rattles Afghanistan, aftershocks likely

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rattles off East Coast of Kamchatka region

Earthquake

Mild tremor in Karnataka's Vijayapura, some districts of Andhra Pradesh

Earthquake

At least 10 killed, 260 injured after 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

Earthquake

Buildings collapse as 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey; no casualties

 
The Richter scale measures the energy released, determining an earthquake’s magnitude. Intensity and damage depend on both the magnitude and depth of the quake.
 

Where do the Andaman Islands lie?

 
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands lie in Seismic Zone V, India’s highest earthquake-risk classification, due to their position along the convergent boundary of the Indo-Australian Plate and the Burma Plate.
 
This makes the region prone to frequent and sometimes powerful tremors. Historical events, such as the 1941 earthquake (magnitude ~7.7–8.1), highlight the region’s potential for major seismic activity.
 

Seismic zones in India

 
India is divided into four seismic zones - II, III, IV, and V - based on earthquake risk levels.
 
  • Zone II: Lowest risk
  • Zone III: Moderate risk
  • Zone IV: High risk
  • Zone V: Very high risk
 
High-risk areas include the Himalayan belt, Northeast India, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while much of Peninsular India falls under the moderate-risk Zones II and III.

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

J&K Police expands anti-terror operations across Jammu, raids underway

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Over 15.6 million voter enumeration forms distributed in Rajasthan for SIR

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' as smog blanket shows no sign of lift

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

3 killed in balcony collapse in Odisha's Cuttack, CM announces compensation

Topics : Earthquake Andaman and Nicobar Islands earthquakes BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon