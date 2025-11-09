Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits coast

Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits coast

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake occured at 5.03 pm (local time). Waves of up to 1 meter were possible along the Iwate coast

Japan earthquake

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake occured at 5.03 pm. (Image source: Japan Meteorological Agency)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan has issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate Prefecture after an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast on Sunday, the local media reported.
 
According to the Japan Times, the earthquake measured 4 in the city of Morioka and the town of Yahaba, as per Japan’s seismic intensity scale.
 
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake occured at 5.03 pm (local time). Waves of up to 1 meter were possible along the Iwate coast, the report said. 

Why is Japan prone to earthquakes and tsunamis?

 
Japan is highly prone to earthquakes and tsunamis because it lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates converge, including the Pacific, Philippine Sea, Eurasian, and North American plates. These plates constantly collide and shift, causing frequent seismic activity. Subduction zones, where one plate slides beneath another, generate powerful undersea earthquakes that can trigger tsunamis. 
 
 
Japan’s long coastline and deep offshore trenches amplify the impact of these waves. The country’s geological position makes it one of the most seismically active regions in the world, experiencing thousands of earthquakes every year, both minor and major.
 

History of tsunamis in Japan

 
In past, Japan has faced several devastating tsunamis. The 2011 Tohoku tsunami, triggered by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake, was one of the most destructive, killing over 18,000 people and causing the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The 1896 Meiji Sanriku tsunami and the 1933 Showa Sanriku tsunami also caused massive loss of life along the northeastern coast. 
 
Earlier, the 1707 Hoei tsunami followed a major quake near Mount Fuji, while the 1946 Nankai and 1960 Chilean tsunamis impacted Japan’s southern and Pacific coasts.
 

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

