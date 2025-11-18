Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Upper Siang, in Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday early morning, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said

Earthquake

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Upper Siang, in Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday early morning, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 18/11/2025 02:07:03 IST, Lat: 28.85 N, Long: 95.24 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

Saudi bus accident: Hyderabad Police Commissioner confirms 45 dead

Modi, Narendra Modi

India 'restless' for development, growing despite global challenges: PM

Fire cracker

DRI seizes Chinese firecrackers at Mundra port, arrests key smuggler

Phone, social media, mobile phones

Tampering with mobile IMEI can lead to 3 years' jail, ₹50 lakh fine: DoT

Supreme Court, SC

Repair damage to Corbett Tiger Reserve: Supreme Court to Uttarakhand

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh Earthquake earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCorbett Tiger ReserveRupee TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon