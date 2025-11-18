Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Upper Siang, in Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday early morning, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.
"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 18/11/2025 02:07:03 IST, Lat: 28.85 N, Long: 95.24 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X.
Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.
