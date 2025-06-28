Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 72,000 houses built under Tamil Nadu scheme to make state 'hut-free'

Over 72,000 houses built under Tamil Nadu scheme to make state 'hut-free'

During the Budget for 2024-25, the government announced the 'noble goal' of creating a 'hut-free Tamil Nadu' by 2030, and that eight lakh concrete houses would be built in rural areas to replace huts

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo: PTI)

PTI Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday informed that 72,081 houses have been built under 'hut-free Tamil Nadu by 2030' programme, and the construction of the remaining houses was under progress.

During the Budget for 2024-25, the government announced the 'noble goal' of creating a 'hut-free Tamil Nadu' by 2030, and that eight lakh concrete houses would be built in rural areas to replace huts.

An assistance of Rs 3,50,000 each was provided to the beneficiaries under the scheme. Nearly Rs 7,000 crore was sanctioned for the construction of two lakh houses in two years (2024-25 and 2025-26). "So far, 72,081 houses have been completed. The construction of the remaining houses is in various stages of progress," the government said in a release here.

 

Provisions have also been made for the needy beneficiaries to receive loan assistance of up to Rs one lakh through banks.

On the repair and reconstruction of houses in seven districts affected by cyclone and floods in 2023, the release said Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered to sanction Rs 168.14 crore to reconstruct 3,591 fully damaged houses at an estimated cost of Rs 4 lakh each and to repair 1,057 partially damaged houses of upto Rs 2 lakh each. Out of a total of 4,648 houses sanctioned, 4,159 houses were completed and the construction of the remaining 489 houses was under progress.

Also Read

PremiumSS

The Keeladi question: Tamil pride, archaeology and political rivalry

Supreme Court, SC

SC transfers probe against Tamil Nadu ADGP to CB-CID, tosses HC order

MK Stalin, Stalin

Over 8.1 mn people benefited from CM health insurance scheme: TN govt

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses urgent hearing to TN's plea against Centre over education funds

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN govt moves SC against Centre, alleges funds blocked over NEP issue

"M K Stalin assumed office as Chief Minister in 2021. Various schemes implemented through the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department such as Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Kalaignarin Kannavu Illam, Namakku Naame Thittam, Sanitation schemes, and drinking water connection schemes have elevated rural areas in Tamil Nadu on par with urban areas, making the state a pioneer for other Indian states," the release said.

"It is a well-known fact that Tamil Nadu consistently receives awards from the Union Government and accolades from the media," it added.

Following the footsteps of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin is implementing various progressive schemes for the advancement of rural areas in Tamil Nadu, including roads, drinking water schemes, housing, and Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram (Periyar Memorial Equality Villages).

"These schemes serve as a guide for other Indian states," the release stated and highlighted the numerous schemes.

Under the Chief Minister's initiative to improve rural roads in Tamil Nadu (Mudalvarin Grama Saalaigal Membattu Thittam) introduced during 2022-23, Stalin sanctioned the improvement of 20,000 kms of rural roads for Rs 8,000 crore. So far, 9,696 road projects covering a length of 12,572 km have been improved at an estimated cost of Rs 4,609 crore. Further, 6,671 Kilometers of roads are being improved at an estimated cost of Rs 3,529 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate

ED alleges cash scam in management quota admissions at 3 Bengaluru colleges

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Himanta Biswa Sarma urges removal of 'secularism, socialism' from Preamble

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Govt provides armed security to AAIB chief probing Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India plane crash

Govt provides VIP-level security to AAIB head leading Air India crash probe

Narsimha Rao

Telangana CM pays tribute to PV Narasimha Rao on 104th birth anniversary

Topics : Tamil Nadu government Chennai floods mk stalin Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon