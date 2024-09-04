Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 71 dead in Bangladesh floods; waterborne disease fears escalate

71 dead in Bangladesh floods; waterborne disease fears escalate

Currently, over 5,80,000 families are marooned in 11 severely affected districts, urgently needing essential supplies such as food, clean water, medicine, and dry clothing

Nigeria floods

The focus of the relief operations is now shifting towards preventing the spread of waterborne diseases, a common and dangerous consequence of such disasters (Photo Credit: DadiJay Twitter)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The devastating floods in Bangladesh have now claimed 71 lives, with the situation becoming increasingly dire as millions remain stranded and concerns about waterborne diseases grow, reported Dawn.
Triggered by relentless monsoon rains and runoff from upstream rivers, these floods have caused widespread havoc across the country, affecting around five million individuals.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Currently, over 5,80,000 families are marooned in 11 severely affected districts, urgently needing essential supplies such as food, clean water, medicine, and dry clothing. The relief operations are being ramped up with nearly 500 medical teams deployed to provide treatment and support.
In addition, the army, air force, navy, and border guards are actively involved in the relief efforts, working tirelessly to reach those in need and mitigate the impact of the floods.
The focus of the relief operations is now shifting towards preventing the spread of waterborne diseases, a common and dangerous consequence of such disasters.
The Directorate General of Health Services has reported nearly 5,000 new hospitalisations in the past 24 hours due to diarrhoea, skin infections, and snake bites, reported Dawn News.

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Bengal govt suspends ex-RG Kar Hospital principal after CBI arrest

ondc

Govt-backed ONDC receives award for 'application of emerging tech'

Of the total corruption complaints received by the Central Vigilance Commission last year, the highest number of plaints was against railway employees, followed by those in Delhi's local bodies and public sector banks, a report by the anti-graft watc

Max graft complaints in 2023 against rail, local bodies, banks: CVC report

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Doctor rape-murder: Centre moves SC, alleges non-cooperation by WB govt

kolkata metro

Kolkata metro rail sees highest passenger earnings in 13 years on Sep 2

As the floodwaters begin to recede, the risk of disease outbreaks remains high, and efforts are underway to ensure the availability of clean drinking water.
In Dhaka, the situation has worsened with heavy rains causing roads to become submerged, leading to significant traffic jams and further complicating relief efforts. Preliminary assessments indicate that crops worth approximately 33.5 billion taka (USD 282 million) have been destroyed, severely impacting over 1.4 million farmers.
A 2015 analysis by the World Bank Institute highlighted that about 3.5 million people in Bangladesh are at risk from annual river flooding, a problem exacerbated by climate change. The current flooding, the worst the country has experienced in three decades, has prompted UNICEF to launch an urgent appeal for USD 35 million, Dawn reported.
This appeal aims to provide critical supplies and support to the two million children who are particularly vulnerable in this crisis.
Emma Brigham, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Bangladesh, emphasised the profound impact of climate change on children's lives, stating that recurring floods, heatwaves, and cyclones are increasingly devastating their futures.
The situation remains critical as Bangladesh battles one of its worst flood crises in recent history.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh interim govt warns of legal action for creating instability

Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh former PM Khaleda Zia acquitted in five separate cases

Sheikh Hasina

With 5 new charges, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina faces 89 murder cases

US flag, US, united states

We are looking forward to working with B'desh interim govt: US diplomat

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

B'deshi journo, woman booked for spreading fake news against Sonia, Rahul

Topics : Bangladesh Floods disease

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon