Delhi forest dept asks transport dept for land for compensatory plantation

The initial deadline for completion of the compensatory forestation was nine months from December 18, 2019, but inspections revealed that the required compensatory plantations were either inadequately performed or not physically present on the ground, according to the letter Photo: Shutterstock

Acting on an NGT order, the Delhi Forest Department has asked the Transport Department to hand over 50,895 square metres of land to it and also pay more than Rs 40 lakh to carry out compensatory plantation for trees felled at a cluster bus depot in Burari, according to official documents. The action is part of a broader enforcement effort to ensure environmental regulations are met following the felling and transplantation of trees, officials said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Forest Department's communication, dated August 23, to the Transport Department follows a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order which directed the Deputy Conservator of Forests (Central) to forfeit the Transport Department's security deposit for non-compliance with the compensatory afforestation requirements.

According to the official documents, the Transport Department had been instructed to plant 10 times the number of trees felled or transplanted and to maintain these plantations for seven years.

The initial deadline for completion of the compensatory forestation was nine months from December 18, 2019, but inspections revealed that the required compensatory plantations were either inadequately performed or not physically present on the ground, according to the letter.

The letter said that an initial security deposit of Rs 2.82 crore was already forfeited and the Transport Department was also asked to hand over 50,895 square metres of land for a period of seven years to facilitate the compensatory plantation and comply with the NGT's directives.

It was also asked to pay Rs 40.18 lakh for the plantation of the tress.

"Therefore, you are again requested to hand over the land and submit additional amount on urgent basis so that plantation can be undertaken as soon as possible as the monsoon season is going to end soon, and to comply with the directions of the Hon'ble NGT to avoid any contempt in Court," the letter said.