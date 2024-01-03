Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

In a video that went viral on social media platforms, angry protesters can be seen chasing the helpless constable and thrashing him in full public view

Truck drivers protest

Truck drivers protest | Representaitve Image

Press Trust of India Surat
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An agitation by truck drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases turned violent in Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday with the protesters attacking a police constable, following which 23 persons were arrested, an official said on Tuesday.
The incident took place near Magdalla Port on Dumas road when a large number of truck drivers blocked the road demanding withdrawal of the new law on hit-and-run cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-6) Rajesh Parmar said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The new law, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, provides for a jail of up to 10 years and/or a fine of Rs 7 lakh for serious road accidents due to negligent driving and where drivers run away without informing the police.
"Truck drivers blocked the road as part of their protest and also stopped a bus passing from that route. To control the situation and clear the road, a PCR van of Surat police rushed to the spot. As soon as that vehicle reached the spot, the protestors attacked our constable and thrashed him," Parmar said.
In a video that went viral on social media platforms, angry protesters can be seen chasing the helpless constable and thrashing him in full public view. After learning about the attack on the police personnel, another team of the Surat police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Parmar said.
"We have lodged an FIR against a mob of 40 persons and arrested 23 of them from the spot on the charges of rioting and assaulting an on-duty policeman," the DCP said.

Also Read

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession, released after $1,000 fine

Here's why truck drivers demand roll-back of new 'hit and run' law

Policeman killed, 200 injured in violence in Bangladesh ahead of elections

JNU bans protests on campus, students flouting restrictions may be expelled

Open to consider concerns of truckers, appeals drivers to resume work: MHA

Govt assures discussion on new law, urges drivers to end protest: AIMTC

Truckers stir: HC issues notices to state, Centre on PILs over fuel supply

Cold weather: Noida admin asks pvt schools to stay closed till January 6

Truckers' protest impacts vegetable supply in Delhi wholesale markets

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Truckers' strike truck strike Truck operators strike Surat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon