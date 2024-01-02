Truckers' protest impacts vegetable supply in Delhi wholesale markets

"If vegetables don't reach us, they will not be exported to outside wholesale markets dependent on Delhi," said Aman Khan, an Azadpur Mandi-based vendor

Supply of vegetables in Delhi's wholesale markets has been affected, which may cause a spike in prices of kitchen staples, due to the truckers' strike against the new penal law on hit-and-run road accidents, traders said Tuesday.

There has been a 10-15 per cent rise in prices of vegetables in the national capital due to the slowdown, with rates of vegetables such as tomato, onion, and capsicum going up by Rs 5-7 per kg in many wholesale markets, they said.

"So far, the supply of vegetables in Delhi is not halted due to the truck drivers protest. However, there has been a slowdown in the supply as truckers' in many parts of the country are being stopped at check points, causing delay in reaching the wholesale markets," said Sanjay Bhagat, wholesale vendor in Azadpur Mandi -- Asia's biggest farm produce market.

The full blown impact of truckers' strike on the wholesale markets of the city will be yielded by Tuesday night, vendors said.

If the situation continues, traders fear that the export of vegetables outside Delhi may also be impacted resulting in a surge in the rates outstation as well.

The Azadpur Mandi received lesser supply of vegetables on Tuesday as compared to the last four days due to the ongoing strike, Bhagat said, adding that the rates have not witnessed much fluctuation.

Supplies of vegetables enroute from far off places in states such as Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan were stuck for about five or six hours due to the protest.

Another vendor in Azadpur Mandi market said his trucks were unable to reach the market due to the agitation, resulting in slight increase in the cost of farm produce.

"If vegetables don't reach us, they will not be exported to outside wholesale markets dependent on Delhi," said Aman Khan, an Azadpur Mandi-based vendor.

"My driver has been stuck in Gwalior for six hours," he added.

A vegetable vendor at the Ghazipur Sabji Mandi said prices have increased, but there is no shortage of vegetables in the market. "We have to pay extra money to suppliers, that is why the prices have gone up slightly," Mantosh reasoned.

Truckers' have been protesting since Monday against the stringent provision under the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which imposes a punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh if the driver flees in a hit-and-run case without informing the police.

The protest has also impacted supply of fuel as motorists formed long queues outside petrol stations triggering a panic-buying spree.