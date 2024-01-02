Cold weather: Noida admin asks pvt schools to stay closed till January 6

Panwar told PTI that all government schools are observing a winter break where classes would resume on January 15

All schools in Noida and Greater Noida should remain closed for students up to Class 8 till January 6, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered on Tuesday amid severe cold weather conditions in the district.

The order is largely directed at some private schools where classes are still running, an official said, adding all government schools are observing winter break till January 14.

"In compliance with the instructions given in public interest by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Maneesh Kumar Verma due to severe cold and dense fog, there will be holiday till January 6 in the schools (from class nursery to 8) recognized by all boards. The order should be strictly followed," District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar stated in the order.

