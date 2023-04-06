close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kalikesh Singh Deo takes charge as National Rifle Association of India prez

Senior vice-president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo on Thursday took charge as National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president after 'incumbent' Raninder Singh went on a "prolonged leave".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian shooting contingent at Tokyo Olympics

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior vice-president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo on Thursday took charge as National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president after 'incumbent' Raninder Singh went on a "prolonged leave".

The Sports Ministry had issued a directive that heads of national sports federations (NSFs) cannot hold office for more than 12 years as per the National Sports Code, following which Raninder, who was re-elected NRAI president in September 2021, went on leave.

The ministry had pointed out last month that Raninder had completed 12 years as president -- from December 29, 2010 to Dec 29, 2022 -- and as per the code, he cannot continue as NRAI chief any further.

The NRAI said in a release that its Governing Body in an emergent virtual meeting on Thursday "unanimously" approved Singh Deo as its president.

"I humbly accept the responsibility bestowed upon me by the Governing Body and the trust shown upon me by the President. Our immediate priorities lie in putting our best foot forward for important upcoming events like the Asian Games and the World Championships," Singh Deo said in a release.

"The team at NRAI and myself will look to work very closely with the Government of India, the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India and all other key stakeholders, to ensure our sport brings greater laurels for the country going forward."

NRAI said the decision to hand over the responsibility to Singh Deo was "in accordance with Rule 19 of the Rules and Regulations in the NRAI constitution".

Also Read

International Olympic Committee recommends 'appointed CEO' for IOA

Microsoft offers 10-year contract on new 'Call of Duty' games to Sony

India Deaf Cricket Team beats S Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Asian Paints slips 3% after Q3FY23 result misses street estimates

Buildup to ODI World Cup clouded by India-Pakistan relations: Report

Fantasy gaming revenue to go up 25-30% during ongoing IPL: Redseer report

Sports sponsorship: Cricket dominates but others are gaining, says report

Wimbledon allows Russian, Belarusian players to compete under neutral flags

CSK name as replacement for left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary

"The matter of Raninder's election and tenure continues to remain sub-judice in the Delhi High Court," the release said.

The virtual emergent meeting of the Governing Body that lasted around 40 minutes was attended by 29 of the 35 members, according to the release.

The ministry has asked the NRAI to hold elections for the post of president within the prescribed timeline, failing which "appropriate action" will be taken as per the sports code.

The NRAI, in a letter on March 30, had informed its governing body members about an "emergent meeting" on Thursday to discuss the issues arising out of the ministry's letter.

Topics : Shooting | sports | NRAI

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Buildup to ODI World Cup clouded by India-Pakistan relations: Report

Cricket
3 min read

Manchester United 1-0 Brentford in premier league ends losing streak

Manchester United
2 min read

Fantasy gaming revenue to go up 25-30% during ongoing IPL: Redseer report

Gaming
2 min read
Premium

Sports sponsorship: Cricket dominates but others are gaining, says report

cricket, sports
4 min read

Wimbledon allows Russian, Belarusian players to compete under neutral flags

Wimbledon
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI should prioritise inflation over growth, say FinMin officials

Reserve Bank of India
4 min read

Sebi takes slew of measures to crack down on misleading investment ads

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: Dmart, Tata Steel, HeroMoto, Nykaa, Equitas SFB, Godrej CP

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

HDFC Bank garners record Rs 1.5 trillion deposits in a quarter

HDFC Bank
4 min read

Stagnant milk output: Dairy imports may be allowed after a decade

butter
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon