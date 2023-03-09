JUST IN
Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling
Maharashtra: Fire guts Dombivali godowns with perfumery items, clothes
Afghanistan's territory should not be used for sheltering terrorist: India
ED raids 9 places in Kashmir in connection with MBBS seats allotment racket
Suspected spy pigeon with devices fitted on leg caught in Odisha
Modi, Albanese arrive ahead of India-Australia Test match in Ahmedabad
Col Geeta Rana becomes first woman to command EME unit near China border
India faces high power cut risks after years of coal, hydropower neglect
ISRO receives satellite NISAR, jointly developed by India and US
Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
K'taka bribe case: Lokayukta may challenge bail granted to accused MLA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi condoles death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik

Modi said, "Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction"

Topics
Narendra Modi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away early Thursday.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Kaushik passed away at around 1 a.m in the national capital, after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was 66.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Kaushik is remembered for his roles in films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', 'Mr India', 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' among many others.

Kaushik also directed 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Prem', two of the costliest films of their times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 14:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.