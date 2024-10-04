Business Standard
For promise of youth: Couples lose Rs 35 cr over 'Israeli time machine'

A Kanpur-based couple allegedly defrauded over two dozen couples of Rs 35 crore, claiming their 'oxygen therapy' offered by a fake 'Israel-made time machine' could make clients look 25 again

fraud couple

Police have issued an alert to airports in an effort to prevent the duo from fleeing the country. | Credit: X@peepoye_

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Remember when Bunty and Babli ‘sold’ the Taj Mahal in the Yash Raj potboiler? At least the Taj Mahal exists! But in Kanpur, a real-life con seems even more outlandish. A couple there has managed to outdo the fictional duo by selling something that doesn’t even exist — an ‘Israel-made time machine’.

Rajeev and Rashmi Dubey allegedly convinced over two dozen couples that this miraculous machine could reverse the ageing process. The promise: A youthful transformation, courtesy of a little ‘oxygen therapy’. The result: A staggering Rs 35 crore swindled from the victims, who were left dreaming of turning back the clock.

'Futuristic' fraud

Operating a therapy centre called ‘Revival World’ in Kidwai Nagar, the couple allegedly told clients — mostly older individuals — that Kanpur’s heavy pollution was to blame for their rapid ageing. But fear not, they said, their magical time machine could make them look 25 again, and all it took was a quick dose of oxygen therapy. The cost of this miracle? A cool Rs 90,000 per session. If that wasn’t outlandish enough, the couple sweetened the deal by offering discounts for those who brought along friends — the ever-suspicious pyramid-shaped business model.

ACP Anjali Vishwakarma said, “They spun it into a referral scheme, with clients getting discounts for each person they introduced.” Of course, the time machine never arrived, and no one seems to have reversed their wrinkles.

On the run?

After an FIR was filed by three victims, police issued an alert to airports to prevent the couple from leaving the country. However, rumors suggest they may have already fled.

One of the victims, Renu Singh Chandel, shared her story, revealing how she was offered a free session if she recruited a new client. She went on to introduce several others to the dubious therapy, unaware that she was caught in a scam.
DCP (South) Ankita Sharma has confirmed that there are likely over two dozen victims. The investigation is underway, she said. 


First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

