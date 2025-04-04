Friday, April 04, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two earthquakes, occurring within span of 3 minutes, jolt western Nepal

Both quakes had their epicentre in the Panik area of Jajarkot district, approximately 525 km west of Kathmandu

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two back-to-back earthquakes struck western Nepal on Friday evening, occurring just three minutes apart, officials here said.
However, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage. 
The first tremor of magnitude 5.2 was recorded at 8:07 pm local time at Jajarkot district, followed by a stronger 5.5 magnitude earthquake at 8:10 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.
  Both quakes had their epicentre in the Panik area of Jajarkot district, approximately 525 km west of Kathmandu.
  The tremors were felt across neighbouring districts, including Surkhet, Dailekh, and Kalikot in western Nepal.
  Nepal, situated in a seismically active zone, frequently experiences earthquakes. The region continues to be on alert, with authorities monitoring for any aftershocks or potential structural damage in the affected areas.
 

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

