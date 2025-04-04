Friday, April 04, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, marking the end of budget session

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, marking the end of budget session

Dhankhar appreciated members for participating in the debates and discourses with enlightened inputs and varying opinion shades

Dhankhar appreciated members for participating in the debates. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, marking the end of the Budget Session that began on January 31.

In his concluding remarks at the end of the 267th session of Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House passed key legislations, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, and discussed several important issues during its sittings.

"The productivity of this session stood at 119 per cent. On April 3, the Rajya Sabha began proceedings and etched its name in the annals of legislative history with an unprecedented sitting from 11 am on that day until 4.02 am the following day, ie, this day, the longest in its history," Dhankhar said.

 

He added, "This would send a very great message to the people at large and enhance belief in this great institution."  Dhankhar appreciated members for participating in the debates and discourses with enlightened inputs and varying opinion shades.

"After a long gap, the house witnessed welcome wit, humour, sarcasm and repartee, apart from intellectual fusion while ensuring parliamentary decorum, cross-party collaboration, and legislative rigor," he said.

He also extended his gratitude to Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singhi, vice-chairpersons, House and Opposition leaders, the minister of parliamentary affairs, party Leaders, and all other members for their invaluable assistance and cooperation in conducting these proceedings and acknowledging the efforts of the Secretary-General and staff.

"This session will be remembered for its historic legislative accomplishments and the spirit of unity that prevailed. It stands as a defining moment in India's parliamentary journey - a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through dialogue, perseverance, and shared purpose. The Rajya Sabha has, once again, set the democratic standards worth emulation by others," the Chairman said concluding his valedictory remarks. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

