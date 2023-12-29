Sensex (    %)
                        
Two schoolgirls run over by train in Indore, railway minister orders probe

Babli Masare and Radhika Bhaskar, both 17 years of age, died in Kailod Hala area on Thursday evening when a newly constructed track was being tested by running a train

Railway line

DRM Rajnish Kumar told PTI a detailed inquiry will be conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF)

Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Class X girls have died after being run over by a train that was being operated as part of tests on a newly laid track in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, prompting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to order an inquiry, an official said.
Babli Masare and Radhika Bhaskar, both 17 years of age, died in Kailod Hala area on Thursday evening when a newly constructed track was being tested by running a train, an official release said.
The girls were run over while crossing the tracks on their way home after tuition. This was the first time a train had passed on the route. Later, MP minister and local MLA Tulsiram Silawat informed Vaishnaw about the accident, following which the latter directed the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam to conduct an inquiry, the release said.
DRM Rajnish Kumar told PTI a detailed inquiry will be conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).
After the doubling of tracks, people were being warned through different means for the last two days about the train trial on this route. They were told they should not come onto the tracks in an unauthorized manner, the DRM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indore Madhya Pradesh Railways

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

