Nina Singh becomes first woman to head CISF, Rasgotra appointed ITBP chief

Nina Singh is currently the Special Director General of CISF, which mans airports, Delhi Metro, government buildings and strategic installations throughout the country

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Singh was inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) as a Manipur-cadre officer, but she later moved to Rajasthan cadre.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 12:18 AM IST

Three Manipur-cadre IPS officers were appointed as chiefs of central paramilitary forces on Thursday, with astute Intelligence Bureau officer Rahul Rasgotra getting the charge of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Nina Singh becoming the first woman to head the Central Industrial Security Force.
She is currently the Special Director General of CISF, which mans airports, Delhi Metro, government buildings and strategic installations throughout the country.
Singh was inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) as a Manipur-cadre officer, but she later moved to Rajasthan cadre.
A 1989-batch IPS officer, she has been holding the additional charge of CISF DG since the superannuation of Sheel Vardhan Singh on August 31 this year.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Nina Singh's appointment as the DG, CISF till July 31, 2024, i.e. the date of her superannuation, a Personnel Ministry order stated.
Anish Dayal Singh, a Manipur-cadre IPS officer of 1988 batch, has been made the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the world's largest paramilitary force. He has been holding the post as an additional charge for the last few weeks besides heading the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
He will head the CRPF until his superannuation on December 31, 2024.
CRPF, with a force strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel, is spread across the length and breadth of the country for maintenance of peace. It plays an active role in countering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Rasgotra, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, who has spent nearly three decades in the Intelligence Bureau handling important desks, was appointed as the Director General of ITBP, which has a strength of around 90,000 personnel.
The appointment of Rasgotra to the ITBP, which is deployed along the Sino-India border, comes at a time when the paramilitary force will have an additional team of intelligence officers for surveillance and intelligence gathering.
Rasgotra was a special director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).
He has been appointed to the post till September 30, 2025, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

Vivek Srivastava, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, will be Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards.
He has been appointed to the post till June 30, 2025, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said. Srivastava is at present a special director in IB.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 12:17 AM IST

