LIVE: Delhi's Safdarjung hospital gears up to treat Covid patients
BS Web Team New Delhi
8:50 AM
Mortal remains of DMDK chief Vijayakanth brought to Chennai's Island Ground
The mortal remains of DMDK president and actor Vijayakanth were brought to Island Ground, Anna Salai, for public homage from 6 am to 1 pm. Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.
8:43 AM
Maine bars Trump from ballot as SC weighs state authority to block ex-prez
The Democratic secretary of state in Maine utilized the Constitution's insurrection clause to exclude former President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot. This marks the first instance of a unilateral decision by an election official, carrying potential ramifications for the Electoral College.Maine, with its four electoral votes, is one of two states that allocate them differently. In the 2020 election, Trump secured one of Maine's electors. The decision to omit him from the primary ballot could have significant consequences if he becomes the Republican nominee in the general election, particularly in what is anticipated to be a closely contested race.
8:31 AM
Delhi's Safdarjung hospital gears up to treat Covid patients
In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the JN.1 sub-variant across multiple states, Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital has taken proactive measures. Following the example set by AIIMS, the hospital administration has allocated 50 beds for isolation purposes, along with 9 ICU beds. Comprehensive preparations, encompassing the provision of oxygen, PPE kits, and COVID testing facilities, have been implemented to address the escalating healthcare demands.
First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 8:15 AM IST