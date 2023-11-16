Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

U'khand tunnel: Operation to evacuate trapped labourers might last 2-3 days

"Our priority is that they stay safe. Our priority is that they are evacuated at the earliest. All efforts are being made for that," VK Singh said

VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

VK Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi (U'khand)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister General V K Singh on Thursday said all efforts are being made for an early and safe evacuation of 40 labourers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in this Uttarakhand district for more than four days, but the rescue operation could take two or three more days.
"It (evacuation) can happen even sooner than that but in circumstances like this, we should keep an outer limit of two-three days so that we can deal with an obstacle if it comes," Singh told reporters after visiting the tunnel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Our priority is that they stay safe. Our priority is that they are evacuated at the earliest. All efforts are being made for that," the Union minister of state for road transport and highways said after reviewing the rescue operation.
He said he has spoken to the trapped labourers. "They are safe and their morale is high," Singh added.
"The workers are trapped between the collapsed part of the tunnel and a two-km-long area where there is a constant supply of oxygen, electricity, food and water," he said.
Speaking on the disaster-vulnerability of the area where a cave-in occurred on Sunday, Singh said, "According to data, it was stable for four-and-a-half years. But for some reason, the cave-in occurred."

He said these mountains are young and fragile.
"All this will be examined once the rescue operation is over," he added.
Asked whether there will be a high-level inquiry into the reasons that led to the collapse, Singh said it could be considered once the rescue operation is over.
"We would look at that when our minds are settled. Our focus now is to evacuate our people safely as early as possible," he said.
An alternative strategy is also in place and if one machine stops for some reason, the other will start working, the Union minister added.
"We will not let the operation stop. Rest assured," he said.
Singh said the central and state governments and all the agencies engaged in the rescue operation are working in close coordination with each other for the safe evacuation of the labourers, and Prime Minister Narendra is being regularly updated about the developments.

Also Read

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

U'khand Tunnel collapse: May take 2 more days to rescue trapped labourers

Israel-Hamas conflict: All you need to know about India's 'Operation Ajay'

Landslide hits construction site in J-K's Udhampur; six labourers rescued

Three-fold increase in special train trips this festive season: Vaishnaw

Delhi's tech institutions should lead in research, innovation: Atishi

Coal plants capacity utilisation will improve to 65% this fiscal: CRISIL

Smog towers not practical solution to air pollution: Delhi pollution board

Centre tells Visva Bharati to replace controversial plaques at Santiniketan

Constant consultation is also being held with tunnelling technology experts from a global organisation who possess the highest level of expertise in rescue operations of a specific nature, he said.
Consultations are also being held with mining and railway experts so that the most suitable methods are adopted for the safe evacuation of the labourers, the Union minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand vk singh Labourer

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon