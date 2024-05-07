Business Standard
Udupi second city in coastal Karnataka to announce water rationing

The Mangaluru City Corporation resorted to water rationing on Saturday following declining water levels in the reservoir built across the Nethravati river at Thumbe

water crisis

The decision of water rationing will be reviewed periodically until the reservoir regains its fullest levels, the official said | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Udupi (Karnataka)
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Udupi became the second city on the Karnataka coast after Mangaluru to launch water rationing, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Commissioner of the Udupi City Municipal Corporation Rayappa told PTI that the rationing system will come into force from Wednesday and will continue till the water in the reservoir reaches comfortable levels.

The dam built across the Swarna river at a place called Baje, which is the only source of water for Udupi city, recorded 3.25 meters of water as against the top level of 6.30 meters.
The decision of water rationing will be reviewed periodically until the reservoir regains its fullest levels, the official said.

The Mangaluru City Corporation resorted to water rationing on Saturday following declining water levels in the reservoir built across the Nethravati river at Thumbe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Water Level Drinking water

First Published: May 07 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

