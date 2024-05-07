Business Standard
Actor Shekhar Suman, ex-Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera join BJP

Shekhar Suman and Rahika Khera join BJP amid polling for Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections. It is unclear if either will be contesting elections later

Former Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera and actor Shekhar Suman join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 (Photo: ANI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera and actor Shekhar Suman on Tuesday joined the BJP at the party's headquarters in Delhi, as the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections are held in 93 constituencies. Their induction into the BJP was marked by a ceremony attended by party leader Vinod Tawde.

Suman's BJP membership comes amidst speculation about his political aspirations. "Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here," he said.
According to media reports, the actor was waiting for his latest web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' to become a hit before entering politics. The actor said that he did not want people to assume that he had joined politics because he had nothing else to do.

He said,  "Log kahi ye na kahe ki mere paas karne ko kuch nahi tha, isliye politics join ki. Heeramandi has now become a global hit."

‘Heeramandi’ premiered on Netflix. The series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features a star-studded cast. It explores various facets of a woman's trials and tribulations.

Khera quit the Congress party on Sunday. She told ANI that she had complained to senior Congress leaders about disrespectful behaviour in party’s the Chhattisgarh unit. Khera alleged that despite informing senior Congress leaders like Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Pawan Khera about the issue, no action was taken.
First Published: May 07 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

