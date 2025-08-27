Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / UIDAI CEO urges states, UTs to update Aadhaar biometrics of school children

UIDAI CEO urges states, UTs to update Aadhaar biometrics of school children

UIDAI CEO has asked states and union territories to ensure schools complete the mandatory Aadhaar biometric update for children aged five and fifteen to avoid service disruptions

Adhaar, UIDAI

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has written to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories, requesting them to ensure that schools in their respective jurisdictions complete the mandatory biometric update (MBU) for schoolchildren aged between five and fifteen years.
 
“Timely completion of MBU in Aadhaar is an essential requirement for children at the age of five and once again at fifteen years of age. It is crucial for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of the biometric data of children in Aadhaar,” the chief executive officer of UIDAI said in a letter to the chief secretaries, adding that there were approximately 17 crore Aadhaar numbers of children where the MBU was pending.
 
 
Updating biometrics in Aadhaar is essential for children, and failure to do so may lead to difficulties when carrying out authentication for receiving benefits under various government schemes or registering for competitive and university examinations like NEET, JEE and CUET, the UIDAI said in a press release.
 

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

