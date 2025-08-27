Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cabinet clears restructuring, extension of PM SVANidhi scheme till 2030

Cabinet clears restructuring, extension of PM SVANidhi scheme till 2030

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said

UPI, digital payments

Nearly 4.7 million digitally active beneficiaries have conducted over 5.57 billion digital transactions worth ₹6.09 trillion, earning a total cashback of ₹241 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring and extension of the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme till March 31, 2030, with a total outlay of ₹7,332 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said.

It said the first tranche loan limit has been raised from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 and the second from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000, while the third tranche remains at ₹50,000.

Street vendors repaying their second loan on time will be eligible for a UPI-linked RuPay credit card to meet emergent business and personal needs, it said, adding that incentives of up to ₹1,600 will also be offered to vendors opting for digital payments on retail and wholesale transactions.

 

The restructured scheme, which was earlier valid till December 31, 2024, aims to benefit 11.5 million beneficiaries, including 5 million new street vendors.

Also Read

internship, jobs

Govt cites location, duration as reasons applicants reject PMIS offers

maternity leaves, maternity laws, pregnant women, pregnancy

Over 40 mn women get maternity aid under PMMVY; drive till Aug 15: WCD

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah praises ₹20,500 crore PM-Kisan release, calls it farmer-friendly

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

3,438 SHGs formed to empower de-notified, nomadic communities: Govt

Rural India, Rural women

Women in Haryana to get Rs 2,100 monthly aid under Lado Lakshmi scheme

According to the statement, the implementation of the scheme will be a joint responsibility of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS).

While the HUA ministry will anchor the scheme, the DFS will facilitate access to loans and credit cards through banks and financial institutions.

The restructured scheme provides enhanced loan amounts, UPI-linked RuPay credit cards, digital cashback incentives and wider geographical coverage, the statement said.

It also focuses on building the capacity of the street vendors with a focus on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, digital skills and marketing through convergence. Standard hygiene and food safety training would be conducted for street food vendors, in partnership with FSSAI.

The statement said the government had initially launched PM SVANidhi Scheme on June 1, 2020 to support street vendors who faced unprecedented hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it has proved to be more than financial support for street vendors since the inception of the scheme and has given them a sense of identity and formal recognition for their contribution to the economy.

The PM SVANidhi scheme has already achieved significant milestones. As of July 30, over 9.6 million loans amounting to ₹13,797 crore have been disbursed to more than 6.8 million street vendors, it said.

Nearly 4.7 million digitally active beneficiaries have conducted over 5.57 billion digital transactions worth ₹6.09 trillion, earning a total cashback of ₹241 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news updates: Cabinet approves India's 2030 CWG bid, says Ahmedabad ideal host

Street vendors, Street Hawkers

Cabinet clears ₹7,332-cr revamp and extension of PM SVANidhi till 2030

Supreme Court, SC

SC gets two new judges, Justice Pancholi in line to become CJI in 2031

Jammu, landslide, floods

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vaishno Devi landslide, toll hits 32

Nikki Bhati

Greater Noida dowry death: Inflammable liquid, new videos open fresh angles

Topics : scheme central government Street vendors Digital Payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon