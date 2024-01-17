Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis to visit India this month

Francis and his delegation from Uganda will proceed to back-to-back official visits to India and China, the statement said without providing the exact date of his trip to New Delhi

Dennis Francis

Francis, 67, has had a career spanning approximately 40 years in the diplomatic service of Trinidad and Tobago

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis will embark on his maiden official visit to India later this month after assuming the highest position of the UN's main policy-making organ.
The president of the 78th session of the UNGA, Francis, will first pay an official visit to Kampala, Uganda, starting Wednesday, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Francis' four-day visit to Kampala from January 17 to 21 will be to attend the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, held under the theme Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence. He will also attend the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China on January 21, convened under the theme Leaving No One Behind.
In his address in Uganda at the two high-level forums of developing countries, Francis will highlight that at a time of unprecedented crises, the combined voice of the Global South is much more needed, the statement said.
Francis and his delegation from Uganda will proceed to back-to-back official visits to India and China, the statement said without providing the exact date of his trip to New Delhi.
This will be his first visit to India as President of the General Assembly after his appointment in September 2023.
Francis, 67, has had a career spanning approximately 40 years in the diplomatic service of Trinidad and Tobago.

Also Read

UN Security Council caught in concerning state of paralysis: UNGA chief

UNGA to convene Emergency session on Oct 26 as requested by Jordan & others

We share Global South angst of not having voice at UNSC high table: India

EAM Jaishankar to address 78th United Nations General Assembly today

EAM holds bilateral meetings with global counterparts on UNGA sidelines

Assam rolls out ration card distribution for 4.2 million new beneficiaries

30% districts saw high number of rain-deficit yrs in 4 decades: CEEW study

Indian Navy chief inaugurates CO2-based AC plant at INS Shivaji in Pune

Scindia, Adityanath flag off A-I Express flight connecting Ayodhya-Kolkata

Sebi fines NCP chief's nephew Abhijit Pawar Rs 10 lakh for insider trading

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UNGA president UNGA Session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon