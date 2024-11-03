Business Standard
Home / India News / Uniform Civil Code won't be allowed in Jharkhand, says CM Hemant Soren

Uniform Civil Code won't be allowed in Jharkhand, says CM Hemant Soren

Soren emphasised that Jharkhand would adhere only to the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) and Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Acts to protect tribal culture, land, and rights

Hemant Soren

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shorty after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren hit back saying neither the UCC nor the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be allowed in the state.

Soren emphasised that Jharkhand would adhere only to the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) and Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Acts to protect tribal culture, land, and rights.

"Neither the UCC nor the NRC will be implemented here. Jharkhand will rely solely on the Chotanagpur Tenancy and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Acts. These people (the BJP) are spewing venom and do not care about tribals, natives, Dalits, or backward communities," Soren said at a rally in Garhwa.

 

Soren's reaction followed Shah's remarks while releasing the BJP's manifesto, in which he said, "Our government will introduce the UCC in Jharkhand, but tribals will be kept out of its ambit. Hemant Soren and the JMM government are making false propaganda that the UCC will impact tribal rights, culture, and relevant legislation, which is totally baseless."  Shah asserted that although the UCC would be implemented, it would be ensured that tribal rights were not affected.

Soren also launched a scathing attack on Shah's remarks that the JMM-led coalition was fuelling Naxalism, stating that the election being held in two phases was testimony that Naxalism had been curbed, unlike in the past when elections were conducted in five phases.

He compared the BJP to a "drying tree" and vowed to uproot it, alleging that the party aimed to displace local residents for mineral wealth. Soren accused the BJP of undermining his government, pointing out, "The Centre is yet to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in coal dues to the state for mining by coal companies."  Questioning the Centre's stance on Bangladeshi infiltration, Soren asked why former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh was allowed to land in India while the government raised concerns about security. "What internal agreements permit this? The responsibility for border security lies with the Government of India," he asserted.

Soren defended his government's welfare initiatives, specifically the Mainya Samman Yojana, asserting it is designed to support all communities regardless of religion.

More From This Section

Jammu & Kashmir, Encounter

LIVE news: Militants hurl grenade at Sunday market in Srinagar, probe ongoing

Modi, Narendra Modi

Collective effort essential for a TB-free India's future, says PM Modi

National green tribunal, NGT

Uttar Pradesh: NGT directs action on illegal farming of African catfish

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Civil defence volunteers to be re-engaged for anti-pollution drive: Atishi

Sewage treatment

NGT flags solid, sewage waste management issues in Gujarat and Odisha

"In the coming five years, we will work to send Rs 1 lakh to every woman," he promised.

He alleged that the elections were scheduled before time due to BJP's fear. "These people did not let our tenure complete; one month was left. They announced the elections a month earlier."  Elections to the 81-member assembly will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

BJP to implement UCC in Jharkhand, tribals to be out of its ambit: Shah

Pushkar Singh Dhami,Pushkar,Dhami,Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code report submitted to CM: What it says

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

UCC draft committee puts final seal, will submit report to CM Dhami

Senior Congress leader and Advocate Abhishek Singhvi leaves after a hearing in Karnataka government formation case, at Supreme Court in New Delhi

Singhvi slams govt over consensus for secular civil code, says 'jumlebazi'

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code by November 9, says CM Dhami

Topics : Uniform Civil Code Hemant Soren

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon