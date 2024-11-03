Business Standard
Home / India News / Collective effort essential for a TB-free India's future, says PM Modi

Collective effort essential for a TB-free India's future, says PM Modi

His remarks came in response to a post by Health Minister J P Nadda in which he stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised India's "remarkable" progress, with a 17.7 per cent

Modi, Narendra Modi

"Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India," the prime minister said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India's dedicated and innovative efforts, and asserted that "we will keep working towards a TB-free India" through a collective spirit.

His remarks came in response to a post by Health Minister J P Nadda in which he stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised India's "remarkable" progress, with a 17.7 per cent decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023 -- a rate more than double the global decline of 8.3 per cent.

In his post on X, Modi said, "Commendable progress! The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India's dedicated and innovative efforts."  "Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India," the prime minister said.

 

In his remarks on Saturday, Nadda said, "Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, our government has expanded and strengthened the National TB Elimination Programme by taking key initiatives such as the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana to provide essential nutritional support to TB patients, and introduction of the BPALM regimen, a novel treatment for Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis."  "I also acknowledge the tireless efforts of the Health Ministry's dedicated healthcare workers, whose unwavering commitment and hard work play a crucial role in this fight against tuberculosis," Nadda said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi recalls father's death, says not a big fan of 10 Janpath

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Must be more vigilant of urban naxals': PM Modi on National Unity Day

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bhopal extension and drone service on Oct 29

Modi, Narendra Modi

Sanchez, PM Modi to meet in Durbar Hall of Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara

Modi, Narendra Modi, Olaf Scholz

Use or threat of use of nukes 'unacceptable': India-Germany joint statement

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister World TB Day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon