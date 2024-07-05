Unincorporated establishments see post-pandemic rise in internet usage: NSO

More than one in five enterprises in the vast unorganised sector used the internet for entrepreneurial purposes such as taking orders or doing transactions in the October 2022-September 2023 period, latest data from the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday showed.

The share of establishments using the internet for entrepreneurial purposes at the national level increased to 21.1 per cent in the October 2022-September 2023 period from 13.9 per cent in the April 2021-March 2022 period, in what seems to be a post-pandemic surge.

“This shows an improved use of Information Technology (IT) and digital platforms and also indicates a fast rate of digitisation taking place in the sector,” said NSO in a statement.

The data further showed that the share of unincorporated enterprises using the internet in rural areas increased to 13.5 per cent from 7.7 per cent, whereas the share of unincorporated enterprises using the internet in urban areas increased to 30.2 per cent from 21.6 per cent during the corresponding time period.

Pronab Sen, chairperson, Standing Committee on Statistics, says that post-Covid pandemic, the increase in digitisation has substantially picked up in small businesses as well.

“Small establishments in the vast unorganised/informal sector are also increasingly adopting digital technologies as a way to increase their businesses and the use of digital payments has become quite widespread now,” he added.

In the Indian context, the unincorporated sector is important because of the large number of establishments in this sector and the magnitude of employment it provides to unskilled/semi-skilled/skilled persons, besides its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country. These enterprises typically include small businesses, vendors, hawkers, sole proprietorships, partnerships, and other businesses which are not incorporated either under the Companies Act, 1956 or Companies Act, 2013.

The report further showed that the fixed assets owned by an unincorporated non-agricultural establishment, on average, have risen to Rs 318,144 in October 2022-September 2023 from Rs 281,013 in April 2021-March 2022, showing improved capital investment in the sector.

“At the same time, outstanding loan per establishment has increased from Rs 37,408 in ASUSE 2021-22 to Rs 50,138 in ASUSE 2022-23, indicating an improvement in availability of loans in this sector,” the statement by the NSO read.

Besides, the share of registered establishments has increased to 36.8 per cent in 2022-23 from 29.40 per cent in the 2021-22 period, thus showing an increasing trend of registration in the sector. Registration is different from incorporation as the former involves getting establishments registered under any acts/authorities such as Goods and Services Tax, income tax, etc.

Earlier in June, NSO had released a factsheet on the survey which showed that the total number of establishments in the unincorporated sector increased to 65 million in 2022-23 from 59.7 million in 2021-22. Among the broad sectors under coverage, the number of establishments in the ‘other services’ sector has been the most in ASUSE 2022-23 (37.88 per cent) followed by ‘trade’ (34.71 per cent) and ‘manufacturing’ (27.41 per cent).