C-DAC, AICTE collab to provide training in high performance computing

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing on Tuesday signed a memorandum of agreement with the All India Council for Technical Education to create an ecosystem for human resource development in high-performance computing and allied areas.

Around 2,500 faculty members from about 1,000 engineering colleges across India will be trained through 50 faculty development programmes under the joint initiative by C-DAC and AICTE. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology plans to teach high-performance computing-related topics to about 50,000 students as a part of their curriculum.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said that the high-performance computing-aware manpower development activity under the National Supercomputing Mission will now reach a wider audience in engineering colleges across the country. “This, in turn, will help in building high-performance computing-related capability in the technical workforce, making them ready for the industry,” he added.

Under the collaboration, C-DAC and AICTE will undertake training and refresher programmes to train ‘master trainers’ in order to enhance their teaching skills in high-performance computing and allied technologies. These master trainers will then train faculty members with the necessary knowledge to teach students in their colleges.

Both organisations will collaborate to carry out quality improvement programmes to enhance the subject expertise in high-performance computing and allied technologies of faculties from streams other than computer science.

Further, courses in high-performance computing will be offered on the Ministry of Education’s Swayam platform, which offers free online courses in various disciplines to learners, according to an official press release from MeitY.

“High-performance computing-related courses will be designed in such a way as to ensure that they are aligned with the current and emerging requirements of the industry. C-DAC will offer the high-performance computing learning platforms like PARAM Shavak, PARAM Vidya and other upcoming ones through AICTE to nominated institutes,” said the Ministry.

MeitY has also planned awareness programmes to introduce the nuances of high-performance computing in about 1,000 colleges, with an aim of reaching out to 100,000 students.

Further, to support the initiative, MeitY has also proposed to install 50 PARAM Shavak—‘Supercomputing Solution in a Box’ by C-DAC—in AICTE-affiliated institutions.