Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Scrapping NEET-UG not rational, will harm honest candidates: Centre to SC

The Centre added that such a move could 'seriously jeopardise' lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the questions

NEET-UG

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government told the Supreme Court that scrapping the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination would not be a rational step in view of the absence of proof of a large-scale breach of confidentiality of the exam.

The Centre added that such a move could ‘seriously jeopardise’ lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the questions.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The submission was made amidst the pan-India medical entrance examination being caught in controversy over allegations of malpractices, mass question paper leaks, and cheating.

In its affidavit submitted on Friday in response to a batch of petitions filed by candidates, coaching institutes, and parents of the NEET-UG aspirants, the Union Education Ministry said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been asked to conduct a comprehensive probe into alleged irregularities in conducting the exam last month.

“In the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality in a pan-India examination, it would not be rational to scrap the entire examination and the results already declared,” the Centre stated in its affidavit.

The Centre added that in any examination, there are competing rights that are created whereby the interests of a large number of students who have taken the examination without adopting any unfair means must not also be jeopardised.

“Scrapping the exam in its entirety would seriously jeopardise the lakhs of honest candidates who attempted the question paper in 2024,” it said.

The Centre added in its affidavit that the confidentiality of question papers is of the utmost priority in any examination. “…if due to some criminality at the behest of some elements, the confidentiality has been breached, the Union of India submits that the said person must be dealt with sternly and with the full force of law to ensure that they are punished,” the Centre stated.

Following the Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA) also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam. It said alleged malpractices were only in Patna and Godhra centres and the entire exam should not be cancelled based on individual instances.

More From This Section

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi

Tejashwi criticizes govt on NEET, says 'arrest me if you have evidence'

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

Latest LIVE: Court extends BRS leader K Kavitha's judicial custody till July 18

Cholera

Six kids dead in one week in Indore ashram, four had cholera: Collector

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

Court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till July 18

national digital health mission, ndhm, doctors, medical, healthcare, patient, data

Invoke protective provision in case of medical negligence: IMA to PM


The medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was taken by around 2.4 million students across 4,750 centres across the country. As many as 67 students had scored a perfect score of 720, unprecedented in the NTA’s history, with six from a single centre in Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about rigging.

“Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation, and malpractices have been reported in NEET-UG, which was conducted on May 5,” the ministry said while handing over the case to the CBI last month.

The top court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on July 8, including those alleging irregularities in the examination and seeking a direction that it be held afresh. The petitions will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Mishra.

NEET-PG to be held in two shifts on August 11

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) on Friday announced that it will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 entrance examination on August 11 in two shifts.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 23. It was postponed a day before it was scheduled to be conducted by the Union Health Ministry as a ‘precautionary measure’ in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

More than 150,000 students had registered to appear for the test, which is given by medical students to qualify for postgraduate medical courses.

WATCH: NEET PG exam date, UK election results



Also Read

Protest, NEET Protest

Scrapping NEET-UG not rational: Centre asks SC not to jeopardise med exam

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Criminals not born but made, no criminal beyond redemption: Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

Take part in special Lok Adalat in SC for speedy resolution of cases: CJI

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

NEET-UG candidates file plea in SC to restrain govt from cancelling exam

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

PIL filed in Supreme Court over multiple bridge collapse incidents in Bihar

Topics : Supreme Court NEET UG National Testing Agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon