Unseasonal rains causing damage to standing, harvested crops in Telangana

Heavy rainfall lashed Telangana resulting in damage of standing and harvested crops at several places

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Heavy rainfall lashed Telangana resulting in damage of standing and harvested crops at several places.

According to the 'Daily Weather Report of Telangana State' (at 0830 hours on Wednesday), issued by the Met Centre of IMD here, heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Narayanpet districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Khammam, Kamareddy, Medak and other districts of the State on Tuesday. Rain also occurred at most places across Telangana, it said.

Mirdoddi in Siddipet district received 10 cms of rain, followed by Mominpet in Vikarabad district and Bhuvanagiri (both 9 cms).

The rainfall caused damage to standing and harvested crops, including paddy, maize and red chillies in Khammam, Warangal and other districts.

Ruling BRS Working President and State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said in a release that the State government would stand by farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said MLAs and other public representatives should undertake field visits and give reassurance to the farmers.

He recalled that the Chief Minister had recently inspected the crops damaged due to unseasonal rains.

He urged the officials to be available on the ground in view of the forecast of rainfall in the next few days.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy met farmers, whose crops were damaged, in Kamareddy district. He inspected damaged maize crop and also paddy at a paddy purchase centre, a Congress release said.

He demanded assessment of crop damage without delay and compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to the farmers.

The Met Centre said thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, hailstorm, gusty winds, and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and other districts on Wednesday.

It also said thunderstorm accompanied by lighting, hailstorm and gusty winds and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and other districts on April 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana govt unseasonal rain

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Unseasonal rains causing damage to standing, harvested crops in Telangana

