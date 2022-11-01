JUST IN
EPFO coverage to be expanded to 100 mn subscribers: Bhupender Yadav
India gifts 200 vehicles to Nepal as logistic support for Nov 20 polls
Ex-Hockey coach restrained from publishing players' confidential details
Govt's paddy procurement increases by 12% at 17.05 mn tonnes till Oct
Electricity dept in full preparedness to meet NE monsoon: TN Minister
Massacre of tribals in Mangarh more gruesome than Jallianwala: Gujarat CM
Stubble burning cases in Haryana not even 10% of Punjab's: CM Khattar
PM Modi asks state govts to prepare roadmap to develop Mangarh Dham
L&T fined Rs 5 lakh for violating ban on construction work: Gopal Rai
Andhra cadre IAS Giridhar Aramane takes charge as new defence secretary
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
EPFO coverage to be expanded to 100 mn subscribers: Bhupender Yadav
Business Standard

Crops heavily damaged due to unseasonal rains: Union minister Tomar

He called for all-around efforts to increase the income of farmers which can be achieved by reducing the input cost incurred by agriculturists

Topics
Climate Change | Crop damages | heavy rains

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said crops suffered heavy damage due to unseasonal rains, which is a fallout of climate change.

He said state governments are assessing losses incurred by farmers due to heavy rains in their respective regions.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Pune, Tomar said the income of farmers should be increased and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to this goal.

"No one has control over natural calamities. Climate change is being witnessed due to which unseasonal rains occur in one place while other region sees drought. Because of these factors, farmers are affected. This time, crops suffered heavy damage due to rains," the Union minister said.

Tomar was in Pune to attend the National Level Horticulture Value Chain Function, organized at Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management.

He said state governments are conducting surveys of the damage caused due to heavy rains and farmers will be provided help from the state Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

In Maharashtra, the Opposition is demanding that the state government declare a wet drought in view of the damage caused to crops by retreating rains.

Tomar said 75 per cent of funds in SDRF are contributed by the Central government and 25 per cent by the respective state governments.

"If losses are higher than the SDRF limit, state governments send a memorandum to the Center, which provides the additional help," he added.

He called for all-around efforts to increase the income of farmers which can be achieved by reducing the input cost incurred by agriculturists.

"The farmer should become prosperous. He should be connected to technology. It is imperative to use technology to become a leader in the agriculture sector in global competition," the Union minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Climate Change

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 18:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.