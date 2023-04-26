close

10 security staff, 1 civilian killed in maoist attack in Dantewada

Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said

Press Trust of India Dantewada
Photo: ANI

Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said. The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said.

Further details were awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chhatisgarh Naxal Attack

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

