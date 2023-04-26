10 security staff, 1 civilian killed in maoist attack in Dantewada

Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said. The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said.

Further details were awaited.

