Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP CM extends wishes to devotees on first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh festival

UP CM extends wishes to devotees on first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh festival

On the successful completion of the first Amrit Snan festival, heartfelt thanks to all the revered Akharas based on Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM, Kumbhvani

Maha Kumbh began on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and will end on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated over 3.5 crore saints, Kalpvasis and devotees on taking a holy dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh on the auspicious occasion of the Makar Sankranti.

On the Amrit Snan festival on Tuesday, more than 3.50 crore revered saints or devotees took a holy dip in the pure Triveni, he said.

In a post on X, he said, "Hearty congratulations to all the revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who took a holy dip of faith in the holy Sangam on the auspicious occasion of the holy 'Makar Sankranti' in the grand gathering of faith, equality and unity 'Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj."  On the successful completion of the first Amrit Snan festival, heartfelt thanks to all the revered Akharas based on Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, voluntary organisations and religious institutions, boatmen and all the departments of the Central and State Government associated with Maha Kumbh and congratulations to the people of the state, he said.

 

Maha Kumbh began on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and will end on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presents the State Budget 2024-25 during the Kerala Assembly session | Photo: PTI

Students going abroad for studies a reflection of globalisation: Kerala FM

Working Women, Employee

Average salary hike in India projected to be 9.4% in 2025: Report

workers

Labour ministry urges states to ensure 100% social security for workers

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh

Engineer Baba to model Harsha: Youths throng Maha Kumbh in search of peace

solar panel

Govt approves 2 new payment methods for rooftop solar under PM Surya Ghar

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government Maha Kumbh Mela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon