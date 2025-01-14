Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi extends greetings to people on Makar Sankranti, Bihu celebrations

PM Modi extends greetings to people on Makar Sankranti, Bihu celebrations

On Tuesday, January 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. He also greeted Assamese people on Magh Bihu, a harvest festival

Modi, Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu. In addition to Makar Sankranti, the people are celebrating the astronomical event known as "Uttarayan," which marks the sun's transition from the southern to the northern hemisphere. 
 
In Hindu cosmology, it is regarded as an auspicious time. According to ancient Vedic beliefs, the sun's transition from Dakshinayana to Uttarayana is significant. 
 
On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, PM Modi wishes the nation, hoping it would bring new energy and great fervour. In a post on social media X, he stated (in Hindi), “Many best wishes to all countrymen on Makar Sankranti. May this holy festival dedicated to the Uttarayan Sun bring new energy and enthusiasm into your life.”
 
 
PM Modi wrote on X greeting the nation on this occasion, “Have a wonderful Uttarayan! May this festival bring success and happiness in everyone’s lives.”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also extended wishes on Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his heartfelt wishes to people on the Makar Sankranti. Taking to X, CM Yogi stated, “This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith ‘Makar Sankranti’, congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!” (IANS)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Research, innovation in scientific institutions part of temperament of new India, says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Symbol of India's scientific journey: PM Modi on IMD's 150th foundation day

Z-Morh tunnel

Sonmarg Z-Morh tunnel: Tunnel overview, project cost and other key details

'No difference between Kejriwal, Modi. Both make false promises': Rahul Gandhi

'No difference between Kejriwal, Modi. Both make false promises': Rahul Gandhi

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Maoism like cancer, need to eradicate it from its root: Chhattisgarh CM

Why do we celebrate Makar Sankranti?

One of the most important Hindu festivals is Makar Sankranti. It is a traditional celebration of new beginnings and the season of harvest. There are various regional customs associated with this festival, which is celebrated throughout India. It signifies hope and new beginnings as the Sun enters Capricorn (Makar Rashi). 
 
It also marks the start of a new agricultural cycle and the end of winter. On this auspicious day, people embrace wealth in the upcoming year and extend gratitude to nature for a plentiful crop. According to customs, it falls on January 14 every year. 

Why do we celebrate Bihu? 

One of Assam's much eagerly awaited holidays, Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu or Maghor Bihu, is a colorful celebration of the harvest season that ushers in the new year. According to the Bengali Panjika, Magh Bihu, which falls in the first month of the year, is a time to celebrate Assam's rich agricultural tradition and to show appreciation for a plentiful harvest. But it is more than simply the harvest; it is a celebration that unites people and strengthens ties to the community via food, music, and customs. 
 

More From This Section

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh

Weather in Prayagraj: Temperature dips in Prayagraj, devotees shiver

People fly kites on the eve of Makar Sakranti festival, in Mumbai

Makar Sankranti 2025: What is the importance of flying kites on this day?

train

Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu, no one injured; traffic restored

UCC, Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand UCC by Jan 26: New rules for live-in and marriages explained

Railway introduces special trains ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

Railway introduces special trains ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, details inside

Topics : Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Makar Sankranti

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon