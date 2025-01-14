Business Standard

Students going abroad for studies a reflection of globalisation: Kerala FM

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Tuesday said students going abroad for higher studies is not a cause of concern for the state, but a reflection of globalisation and the accessibility of foreign education.

However, the ambition of the state is to ensure that the youth of Kerala need not look beyond our borders to access world-class education, he said.

The minister was speaking during an international higher education conclave organised by the state Department of Higher Education here.

Education has always been a cornerstone of the southern state's identity, he said.

During his address, Balagopal said in recent years, the state has witnessed a significant rise in the number of students pursuing education abroad.

 

In 2022, 1.32 million Indian students ventured overseas for their studies, with approximately four per cent from Kerala, he said, quoting figures.

"This trend is not a cause for concern, but a reflection of globalisation and the accessibility of foreign education. However, our ambition is to ensure that the youth of Kerala need not look beyond our borders to access world-class education," Balagopal said.

Stating that the state government is committed to establishing more institutions of international standards in the state offering cutting-edge facilities and programmes, he said it would formulate comprehensive policies to reform higher education.

Kerala's higher education institutions are increasingly attracting students from across the globe, he said, adding that the objective of the government is to position the state as a global education destination by fostering international collaborations, enhancing infrastructure, and prioritising innovation.

"Over the last four years, we have invested Rs 6,000 crore in the higher education sector, including Rs 2,000 crore for infrastructure expansion. Projects worth Rs 700 crore have been implemented for the development of colleges and universities, alongside Rs 632 crore for technical education institutions," Balagopal added.

Topics : Kerala Globalisation Indian students

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

