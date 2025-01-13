Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mahakumbh begins in Prayagraj with 4 mn people taking holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh begins in Prayagraj with 4 mn people taking holy dip at Sangam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Maha Kumbh to be held from January 13 to February 26 will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence

Kumbh

So far over 4 million people have taken a dip at Sangam |(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mahakumbh Nagar (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mahakumbh Mela commenced at Sangam --- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers --- today, January 13 with more than 4 million people from different walks of life taking the first holy dip.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Mahakumbh to be held from January 13 to February 26 will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence.

"So far, more than 4 million people have taken a dip," Mahakumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand told PTI.

Speaking about the significance of 'Paush Purnima', Ashutosh Varshney, the convenor of Prayagraj-based NGO Ram Naam Bank, said the occasion occurs on the 15th day of 'Shukla Paksh' in the Hindu calendar month of 'Paush'.

 

It also marks the initiation of 'Kalpvasa', a period of intense spiritual practice and devotion observed by pilgrims during the Mahakumbh Mela, he added.

Also Read

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Maha Kumbh 2025: Controversy erupts over Mulayam's statue in fair area

helicopter

UP authorities halve helicopter ride price to Rs 1,296 over Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Govt promotes Maha Kumbh with luxury tents, cultural pavilions, flights

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM directs officials to run buses from all districts for Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Prasar Bharati launches 'Kumbhvani' FM channel dedicated to Maha Kumbh

The holy city of Prayagraj is now welcoming saints, seers, pilgrims, devotees and citizens from different walks of life.

Nearly 5 million devotees took a dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Mahakumbh Nagar on Sunday, a day ahead of the 'Paush Purnima', the authorities said.

Earlier on Saturday, 3.3 million devotees visited the Mela to bathe in the Sangam, Director Information Shishir said, adding over 85 lakh people had bathed in the river in the past two days.

More From This Section

Z-Morh tunnel

PM Modi to inaugurate Z-Morh tunnel in J&K today: All you need to know

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Delhi AQI improves to 'poor' after rain, Grap III restrictions lifted

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Dense fog blankets Delhi; flights, trains delayed as cold wave intensifies

Doctor, Surgery

India's surgical infection rate higher than many countries: ICMR study

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Many reforms made to make Uttarakhand an investment destination: CM Dhami

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Kumbh Mela Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon