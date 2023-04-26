close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP CM slams Cong over anti-constitutional reservation ahead of K'taka polls

"India was divided on religious lines in 1947. The country cannot endorse religion-based reservation and we are not ready for another partition," Adityanath said

Press Trust of India Mandya (K'taka)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In his first election rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked the Congress over religion-based reservation saying that it was against the Constitution.

He also claimed that no riots took place in Uttar Pradesh in the past six years due to the strong ''double engine government".

"Congress appeases the Popular Front of India (PFI) and gives religion-based reservation, which is against the Indian Constitution," Adityanath said during an election rally here in the Vokkaliga heartland, the stronghold of JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

He was referring to the four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2B category of the Other Backward Classes, which the BJP government in Karnataka scrapped at the fag end of its tenure saying that religion-based quota has no constitutional backing.

After making 2B redundant, the Karnataka government split the four per cent reservation into two equal parts and increased the two per cent quota each for the two dominant communities of the state, Vokkaligas in 2C and Lingayats in 2D category.

"India was divided on religious lines in 1947. The country cannot endorse religion-based reservation and we are not ready for another partition," Adityanath said.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Residents or migrants, UP ensured everyone's safety in pandemic: CM Yogi

National Security Act for those using unfair means in exams: CM Yogi

Once known for poor law and order, UP progressing rapidly now: PM Modi

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Phase-2 polling in 93 seats on Monday

UK minister Dominic Johnson begins India visit with focus on tech ties

'Not found': EPFO's e-passbook service is still down for some users

Bihar announces 2-day state mourning over Parkash Singh Badal's death

Took conscious decision to discontinue Muslim quota: K'taka govt to SC

India to triple renewable projects auctions as 2030 green target looms

The party leader added that the BJP governments at the Centre and Karnataka banned the PFI and had broken the back of the Islamist organisation.

"In Uttar Pradesh, security and prosperity is guaranteed. 'No curfew, no danga, wahan par hai sab changa' (There is no curfew and no riots. All is well there). In the past six years, no riots took place in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Hailing the development and progress of Uttar Pradesh, he said the 'double engine' government one at the Centre and another in his home state has shown its might in the strongest possible manner.

"In Uttar Pradesh, security and prosperity is guaranteed. 'No curfew, no danga, wahan par hai sab changa' (There is no curfew and no riots. All is well there). In the past six years, no riots took place in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The concept of 'Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India) that the BJP believes in, can alone take India forward, he said, adding: "We don't believe in appeasement; but in empowerment".

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Karnataka elections Karnataka polls

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Why has Anand Mohan become a headache for the Nitish Kumar administration

anand mohan singh
6 min read

Atleast 30 schools 'mistakenly' invited children to meet PM during MP visit

School children wear anti-air pollution mask as a protective gear in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Badal; PM pays floral tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his last respects to former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal, in Chandigarh
5 min read

Jerseys, sippers, coffee mugs: Fans bat for IPL-themed merchandise

PBKS vs RCB, RCB vs PBKS, ipl 2023, PBKS vs RCB live score, PBKS vs RCB live blog, PBKS vs RCB live updates, ipl 2023 live score, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, PBKS vs RCB today match live score, ipl 2023 today match live sc
5 min read

India to address energy, food security challenges with other nations: EAM

S Jaishankar
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon