close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to triple renewable projects auctions as 2030 green target looms

The nation is accelerating project installations to hit a goal to have 500 gigawatts of clean energy generation capacity in 2030

Bloomberg
Renewable Energy, Solar Energy

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
India will more than triple the capacity of auctions used to allocate renewable energy projects as the nation seeks more progress toward a 2030 clean power target.
 
A new federal government timeline outlines plans to strike agreements on installations of a total of 50 gigawatts of solar and wind projects during the year through March 2024. That compares with an average of 15 gigawatts auctioned annually in the last five fiscal years, according to BloombergNEF. 
The nation is accelerating project installations to hit a goal to have 500 gigawatts of clean energy generation capacity in 2030, which will also include hydro and nuclear plants. Surging demand for electricity has underscored the need for new investment, though projects in India face challenges like high interest rates and competition from developed markets offering green subsidies.

Delivering more renewables projects will also require sufficient land to locate the installations and long-term buyers for electricity generated, said Rohit Gadre, a BNEF analyst. Those factors are “critical to the success of the plan, failing which the tenders will likely end up being under-subscribed,” Gadre said.
Rising energy demand is creating an incentive for some states to consider new long-term renewable power deals to supplement existing coal-fired capacity, while there’s also growing interest in contracts from the commercial and industrial sector. 

Also Read

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

COP27: Australia announces to sign up with global offshore wind alliance

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals

Why has Anand Mohan become a headache for the Nitish Kumar administration

Atleast 30 schools 'mistakenly' invited children to meet PM during MP visit

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Badal; PM pays floral tributes

India to address energy, food security challenges with other nations: EAM

Panama approaches 'Pharmacy of the World' India for affordable medicines


According to the government’s calendar, India plans to auction 15 gigawatts of projects in each of the first two quarters of the fiscal year that began this month, with about 10 gigawatts offered in both of the subsequent quarters. State-run power companies Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd., NTPC Ltd., NHPC Ltd. and SJVN Ltd. will be conducting the auctions for the government.
The schedule “will give developers visibility,” said Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, chief executive officer of the National Solar Energy Federation of India, an industry group. “There’s bound to be greater traction.”
Topics : renewable energy Green energy clean energy Solar Energy Corporation of India NTPC renewable energy NTPC Limited NHPC solar project SJVN Ltd

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK minister Dominic Johnson begins India visit with focus on tech ties

UK investment minister Dominic Johnson begins India visit
3 min read

'Not found': EPFO's e-passbook service is still down for some users

‘Not found’: EPFO's e-passbook service is still down for some users
2 min read

Bihar announces 2-day state mourning over Parkash Singh Badal's death

Parkash Singh Badal
1 min read

Took conscious decision to discontinue Muslim quota: K'taka govt to SC

Supreme Court
5 min read

India to triple renewable projects auctions as 2030 green target looms

Renewable Energy, Solar Energy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon