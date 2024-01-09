Sensex (    %)
                        
ED chief to meet team members in Kolkata today over Sandeshkhali attack

Navin, the ED director, arrived in Kolkata on Monday night

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin is scheduled to hold a meeting with its officers here on Tuesday over the attack on an ED team during a raid in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last week.
The ED unit in the state has already submitted a report to its headquarters about the incident in which three officers were injured and several of their vehicles vandalised, as hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them on January 5 when the team went to conduct the raid.
"The head of the ED will chair a meeting regarding the attack. Discussions will also be held on the progress of others investigations, an officer of the probe agency told PTI.
Navin, the ED director, arrived in Kolkata on Monday night.
The attack took place when the ED team went to Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.
The ED has already lodged a complaint at the Nazat police station in connection with the assault. The family of the accused TMC leader, and the state police have also registered separate complaints against the central probe agency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate West Bengal Agencies central agencies TMC All India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

