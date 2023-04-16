close

UP govt forms judicial commission to probe killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

The commission will have to submit its report to the government within two months, they said, adding the state home department has constituted the commission under Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952

Atiq Ahmad

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe into the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf.

The commission will be headed by high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh will be its members, officials said here.

The commission will have to submit its report to the government within two months, they said, adding the state home department has constituted the commission under Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Both Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

