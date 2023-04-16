LG Sinha says his admin steering change in J&K with citizen's participation

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday shared inspiring stories of the change-makers and highlighted the efforts of his administration to realize the "true growth potential" of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at his monthly "Awaam Ki Awaaz" radio programme, he said the Jammu and Kashmir administration with citizens' participation is steering the change in the socio-economic landscape of the Union Territory.

"Our collective effort is to create a more progressive, growth-oriented and aspirational society and lay a strong foundation for the journey of the next 25 years," the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said the Kashmir division is witnessing 'Yellow revolution' with oilseed crops registering a significant growth.

"There will be additional opportunities for oil extraction and value addition and therefore more entrepreneurial opportunities for people," the Lt Governor said.

According to an estimate, he said mustard oil worth Rs 800 crore will be produced this year alone in Kashmir. "Jammu and Kashmir will move towards self-sufficiency in the production of the mustard oil".

Congratulating the people of Jammu and Kashmir for GI-tagging of the famous Basholi painting, he said it is a significant landmark in preserving and promoting the artistic and cultural heritage of the Union Territory.

"Basohli Painting has become the first independent GI-tagged product from Jammu region. It will provide access to customers to the authentic product and a huge boost to the local economy," he said.

The Lt Governor shared the inspiring journey of self-made women entrepreneurs, Shalini Khokhar from Rajouri and Pattan's Shamshada Begum. "With commitment, conviction and courage, they are making significant contributions to a modern, strong and self-reliant J&K."



Sinha also lauded the efforts of progressive farmers in improving agricultural productivity and encouraging the adoption of new agriculture techniques.

The Lt Governor commended the "Give Plastic and Take Gold" campaign launched by Sarpanch Farooq Ahmad Ganie of Sadiwara village of Anantnag to transform the Swachh Abhiyan into Janbhagidari and fulfil the dream of Swachh Bharat.

He called upon the PRI representatives to replicate the noble initiative and ensure community participation in cleanliness drives. "Youth clubs also have an important role to play in promoting swachh abhiyan."



The Lt Governor congratulated sarpanch, panch and district administration of Sira gram panchayat of Udhampur, Phalmerg of Kupwara Fatehpora of Baramulla for receiving awards in different categories at the National Panchayat Awards 2023.

Sinha appreciated the work of Sonia Verma of Gurah Brahmana village in Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu for planting more than 60,000 saplings. He asked the citizens to follow this inspiring example of environmental consciousness.

Sharing the suggestions of Priya Varma from Reasi on women-exclusive haats, the Lt Governor reiterated the administration's commitment to promote women-led enterprises.

"Women entrepreneurs are the backbone of J&K economy and we have taken appropriate steps for capacity building, easy access to credit & marketing linkage," he observed.