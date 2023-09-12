Nagaland Assembly passes bills to revise taxes on motor vehicles and goods

The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday passed two bills that seek to revise taxes on motor vehicles and goods transported in them.

Another bill was for amending an Act to include various new subjects to be taught in the North East Christian University.

The Bills were introduced on September 11, the first day of the monsoon session.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the transport department, said the motor vehicles tax for transport vehicles was last revised in 1999 and for private vehicles, the same was done in 2009.

The tax rate prevalent in Nagaland is low as compared to other states in the country, Rio stated adding that the hiring charges for transport vehicles have significantly increased and the road conditions too have improved over the years.

Taking into account the rise in price and to improve the financial health of the state, he said the government proposes for revision of the Motor Vehicles Tax by amending the Act.

The Nagaland Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Nagaland Passengers & Goods Taxation (Amendment) Bill were passed by voice vote on Tuesday.

The North East Christian University (Second Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed to include new subjects such as nursing, and medical sciences and research.