Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

Nagaland Assembly passes bills to revise taxes on motor vehicles and goods

The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday passed two bills that seek to revise taxes on motor vehicles and goods transported in them

taxes, tax, taxing, audit

Press Trust of India Kohima
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday passed two bills that seek to revise taxes on motor vehicles and goods transported in them.
Another bill was for amending an Act to include various new subjects to be taught in the North East Christian University.
The Bills were introduced on September 11, the first day of the monsoon session.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the transport department, said the motor vehicles tax for transport vehicles was last revised in 1999 and for private vehicles, the same was done in 2009.
The tax rate prevalent in Nagaland is low as compared to other states in the country, Rio stated adding that the hiring charges for transport vehicles have significantly increased and the road conditions too have improved over the years.
Taking into account the rise in price and to improve the financial health of the state, he said the government proposes for revision of the Motor Vehicles Tax by amending the Act.

Also Read

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

T-bills auction sees firm demand amid lower supply in quarter ending June

Nagaland civilian killings: Centre denies permission to prosecute army men

Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act not a threat to Nagas: Nagaland CM Rio

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Household, personal care sector to yield additional $62 bn by 2030: WEF

Rajasthan elections 2023: State to establish medical tourism sector

BJP starts first 'parivartan yatra' in Dantewada, to cover 21 districts

Defence min launches 90 BRO infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,900 cr

100,000 poor people in state to get houses, says Haryana CM Khattar

The Nagaland Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Nagaland Passengers & Goods Taxation (Amendment) Bill were passed by voice vote on Tuesday.
The North East Christian University (Second Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed to include new subjects such as nursing, and medical sciences and research.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nagaland taxes goods procurement

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon