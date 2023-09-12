Rajasthan elections: Govt submits traffic and sanitation plan to HC

In a bid to revamp Jaipur, the Rajasthan state government has outlined its action plan, highlighting key initiatives aimed at addressing the city's challenges and presenting it to the Rajasthan High Court. These measures include upgrading three sewage treatment plants (STPs) capacity, implementing traffic control measures with night vision cameras and e-challans, and developing Adarsh Path and Sugam Path for smoother traffic flow, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

However, critics, including amicus curiae advocate Vimal Chaudhary and advocate Yogesh Taylor, have raised doubts about the effective execution of these plans, suggesting that the city appears "Dubai-like" on paper but lacks tangible progress added the TOI report.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government's action plan, presented to the Rajasthan High Court, aims to tackle issues such as waste management, traffic congestion, and encroachments in Jaipur. The court is set to review the progress after two weeks, with Justice MM Srivastava and Justice Shubha Mehta presiding over the case.

Anil Mehta, additional advocate general, praised the detailed nature of the government's report, emphasising its commitment to cleansing Jaipur of filth, traffic snarls, and encroachments.

The report details the transformation of the city's drainage system into a systematic river and a green belt, now used for recreational purposes. Notably, a garbage disposal contract has been awarded, and sewage treatment capacity is being expanded. Additional plants are under construction in Brahmapuri and Jaisingh Pura Khor, along with initiatives to generate electricity from waste.

The government also introduced 'caring charges' against litterers, collecting over Rs 30.84 lakh between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. A dedicated call centre has been established for traffic and civic complaints, while road sweeping machines and door-to-door garbage collection enhance cleanliness.

For traffic management, the government installed the Night Vision Laser Speed System on Jaipur Police's traffic bikes, initiating action against speeding vehicles. E-challans are issued and processed online through e-court. A 'No reflector, no vehicle campaign' aims to reduce accidents, while reflective jersey barricades deter illegal road cuts. A state-of-the-art traffic control room and helpline number enhance response to traffic-related issues.

These plans come ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections slated for the end of the year or early 2024.

