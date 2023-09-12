Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

Rajasthan elections: Govt submits traffic and sanitation plan to HC

Jaipur's development plan includes sewage plant upgrades, new traffic measures, but critics remain skeptical

Photo: PIB Twitter

Photo: @PIB_India

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to revamp Jaipur, the Rajasthan state government has outlined its action plan, highlighting key initiatives aimed at addressing the city's challenges and presenting it to the Rajasthan High Court. These measures include upgrading three sewage treatment plants (STPs) capacity, implementing traffic control measures with night vision cameras and e-challans, and developing Adarsh Path and Sugam Path for smoother traffic flow, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.
 
However, critics, including amicus curiae advocate Vimal Chaudhary and advocate Yogesh Taylor, have raised doubts about the effective execution of these plans, suggesting that the city appears "Dubai-like" on paper but lacks tangible progress added the TOI report.
 
The Ashok Gehlot-led government's action plan, presented to the Rajasthan High Court, aims to tackle issues such as waste management, traffic congestion, and encroachments in Jaipur. The court is set to review the progress after two weeks, with Justice MM Srivastava and Justice Shubha Mehta presiding over the case.
 

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Rajasthan elections 2023: State to establish medical tourism sector

Pull out their tongues: Union min Shekhawat defends Sanatana Dharma

Rajasthan elections: Jaipur govt increases e-rickshaw quota to 32k from 29k

Rajasthan elections: Sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha joins Shiv Sena

Rajasthan: Villages to receive meals at Rs 8 under the Indira Rasoi scheme

Anil Mehta, additional advocate general, praised the detailed nature of the government's report, emphasising its commitment to cleansing Jaipur of filth, traffic snarls, and encroachments.
 
The report details the transformation of the city's drainage system into a systematic river and a green belt, now used for recreational purposes. Notably, a garbage disposal contract has been awarded, and sewage treatment capacity is being expanded. Additional plants are under construction in Brahmapuri and Jaisingh Pura Khor, along with initiatives to generate electricity from waste.
 
The government also introduced 'caring charges' against litterers, collecting over Rs 30.84 lakh between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. A dedicated call centre has been established for traffic and civic complaints, while road sweeping machines and door-to-door garbage collection enhance cleanliness.
 
For traffic management, the government installed the Night Vision Laser Speed System on Jaipur Police's traffic bikes, initiating action against speeding vehicles. E-challans are issued and processed online through e-court. A 'No reflector, no vehicle campaign' aims to reduce accidents, while reflective jersey barricades deter illegal road cuts. A state-of-the-art traffic control room and helpline number enhance response to traffic-related issues.
 
These plans come ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections slated for the end of the year or early 2024.
 

Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Jaipur Sanitation in India BS Web Reports Election news Indian elections Election campaign State assembly polls Assembly polls

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon