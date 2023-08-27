Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro property

Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.

Legal action is being taken, the officer said.

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, "It is a law and order situation. We will cooperate with the Delhi Police."



The alleged action comes ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10.

Also Read Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency PM Modi calls for framework on crypto, ethical use of AI during B20 summit India's G20 presidency made it more inclusive forum, says PM Modi Unaddressed stress in global south a risk to global economic: Jaishankar Dawn of revolution lit up dark side of moon: PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat' Heavy vehicle traffic banned on Mumbai-Goa highway till Ganesh festival