UP govt to plant 11.4 million saplings for Van Mahotsav drive in July

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department will plant 11.4 million saplings along roadsides to mark Van Mahotsav from July 1 to 7, an official statement said on Sunday.
The initiative is part of the state's monsoon plantation target of 350 million trees for the year 2025.
According to the statement, the Forest Department, which is the nodal agency for the plantation drive, has completed all preparations for the campaign. A total of 524.3 million saplings have been raised across 2,586 nurseries in the state to ensure the success of the initiative.
In addition to roadside plantations, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will plant 250,000 saplings along expressways to further support the state's green agenda. The saplings will be planted near five major expressways — Bundelkhand Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, and Agra–Lucknow Expressway.
The campaign is being carried out with the cooperation of various departments, reflecting a coordinated effort to increase forest cover and promote ecological sustainability across Uttar Pradesh.
Mission Director of the Plantation Campaign 2025, Deepak Kumar, said: “As per the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all preparations for planting 350 million saplings across Uttar Pradesh are now complete.”
On Saturday, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with department officials to review the initiative, he added.
