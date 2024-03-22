Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UP Madarsa Education Act, 2004 'unconstitutional', declares Allahabad HC

Rathore had challenged the constitutionality of the UP Madarsa Board as well as objected to the management of madarsa by the Minority Welfare department, both by Union of India and the state govt

Judiciary, law, gavel

Photo: Pexels (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court Friday declared the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism, and asked the state government to accommodate current students in the formal schooling system.
A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi of the Lucknow branch of the court declared the law ultra vires on a writ petition filed by a person named Anshuman Singh Rathore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Rathore had challenged the constitutionality of the UP Madarsa Board as well as objected to the management of madarsa by the Minority Welfare department, both by Union of India and the state government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Xiaomi 14 Ultra with Leica imaging, Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 3 goes official

Xiaomi 14 with Leica optics launched in India, Xiaomi 14 Ultra tags along

Xiaomi 14 goes on sale with introductory offers, Ultra up for pre-reserve

May introduce fresh leadership in Rajasthan, says BJP Rajyavardhan Rathore

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

HC set to pass order on Cong's pleas against tax re-assessment exercise

Jammu and Kashmir to auction third-tranche of lithium blocks again

Delhi Metro services to begin from 2:30 pm on Holi: DMRC officials

INDIA bloc to raise objection against 'targeting' of Oppn leaders with EC

Kejriwal once raised his voice against liquor: Social activist Anna Hazare

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government Allahabad High Court Indian Judiciary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon