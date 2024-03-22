Delhi Metro services to begin from 2:30 pm on Holi: DMRC officials

Delhi Metro services will begin from 2.30 pm on the day of Holi on March 25, officials said on Friday.

The services on non-terminal stations will be available much later as the operations start from terminal stations at 2.30pm.

"On the day of the Holi festival, on March 25 (Monday), Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services will thus start at 2.30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on March 25 and will continue normally thereafter, it further said.